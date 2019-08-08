Maxine Warren. (NLVPD)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman who was reported missing on Thursday was later safely located.

NLVPD tweeted a photo of 79-year-old Maxine Warren on Aug. 8, saying Warren may have left her home in the middle of the night.

Police later posted to Twitter Warren had been found, was safe and in good health.

