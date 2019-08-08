NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman who was reported missing on Thursday was later safely located.
NLVPD tweeted a photo of 79-year-old Maxine Warren on Aug. 8, saying Warren may have left her home in the middle of the night.
Have you seen me? This is 79-year-old Maxine Warren who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She lives in the area of Valley and Craig. She is 5'00" and 90 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. Believed to have left on foot sometime during the night. Call NLVPD with info at 702-633-9111. pic.twitter.com/ZjvkVqckom— NLVPD (@NLVPD) August 8, 2019
Police later posted to Twitter Warren had been found, was safe and in good health.
