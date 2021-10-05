LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
About 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, police were called to the 1800 block of Helen Avenue, near M.L.K. Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman in their 20s with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to University Medical Center, where the man died. The woman was listed as stable.
The shooting was not believed to be a random act of violence, but information regarding a suspect was not immediately released.
Anyone with information was asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
