LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a store burglary early Sunday morning in which owners said they lost more than $100,000.
On March 28 around 1:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Alexander Road. The owners called and said they could see people inside their business stealing items. The suspects fled the area prior to officers arrival, police said.
SimpliSafe is the security system that notified the owner, Ms. Pinkney, there was activity in her store.
“I did not believe it was real- said there’s no way this is happening,” Ms. Pinkney said.
Preliminary details say that the suspects stacked crates and then smashed a window to gain entry. Four suspects wearing masks and gloves were seen on surveillance footage burglarizing the business after gaining access from the broken window, police said.
Ms. Pinkney said some the custom wigs she had just restocked range in value from a few hundred dollars to $1,100.
"The wigs that they stole we started working on them in January until the day before. Months, they took months of hard work. First hair is sourced from China and Brazil. We go to those countries often and pick some of the hair up and bring it back," Ms. Pinkney said.
The suspects stole a variety of products and collected the items into duffle bags. After collecting the stolen property, the suspects drove away in a dark colored vehicle, police said.
“I feel so robbed of my time- the girls that work here they’re such good people. We work around the clock. We help so many different people different cancer patients, people with Lupus, people who have to over medicate and they took it from them, and us,” Ms. Pinkney said.
She just expanded her team and hired on five people since January. The soonest she can fully restock her store would be June.
“Last year we were hit due to Covid. This year we were hit due to burglars. So I really don’t know where we can go from here. Their jobs are gone the merchandise to sell to pay them- everything’s gone. So I really don’t see a foreseeable future at this time," Ms. Pinkney said.
A detective has been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about any suspicious activity or vehicles observed in the area of Martin Luther King and Alexander on March 28 around 1:30 a.m. is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
