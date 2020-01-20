NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they need help in their investigation after a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster.
Police were called Sunday morning, Jan. 19, to the 2500 block of Carroll Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue. The call was to report a baby found in a nearby dumpster.
Police said they found a Hispanic boy who appeared to be between 1 and 6 months old. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives said they have been working around the clock and on Monday asked for the public's help in the investigation. They asked citizens check on their children, grandchildren and nephews to ensure they are in good health.
The boy's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or to call anonymously, dial CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(1) comment
Ugh. I don't understand how people can harm defenseless children.
