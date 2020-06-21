UPDATE (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said 3-week-old Benjamin Quintero was located and is safe. "The North Las Vegas Police Department thanks the community for their assistance."
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police Department detectives asked for help on Saturday finding a non-custodial mother who allegedly abducted her 3-week-old son.
The abduction was reported about 10 p.m. on June 19 in North Las Vegas.
Police said the baby, Benjamin Quintero, was at his grandmother's home near Lamb Boulevard and Azure Avenue and was taken by his mother, 32-year-old Nyeisha Barrett.
According to police, Barrett lost custody due to narcotic-related reasons, as the mother is a "known user" of methamphetamine. Barrett is allowed visitation, but left with the infant when the grandmother was distracted.
Barrett is described as 5'2" tall, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants and red shoes, police said. She has the word "blessed" tattooed on her chest.
Police asked hospitals to check for Barrett and Quintero, or John and Jane Does that would match their descriptions. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.
Don't hold your breath waiting to see if volunteers of BLM will offer their time in this search. After all, it wouldn't fit their false narrative and therefore should be ignored. Couldn't help but notice there doesn't appear to be a father in the picture. Hold on a second while I put on my "surprised" face...
I hope the baby is found and brought home safe.
Oda lay looks single and available! Doesn’t look to spend a lot at pricey salons !
