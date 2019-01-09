NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday night said detectives were investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
According to a tweet, officers responded to the area of West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, near Craig Road and Simmons Street.
Officers on scene said the shooting happened about 5 p.m. and the teen died at a nearby hospital. It was unclear what led up to the shooting and the suspect is on the run.
This was the North Las Vegas Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2019.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
