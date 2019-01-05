NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said an elderly man who was reported missing on Friday and suffers from dementia was safely located.
James Moore, 77, was found on the 6300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue early Saturday morning, police said. He was reunited with his family and police thanked those who took the time to help search.
Initially, Moore was reported missing from the 3900 block of West Alexander Road, near Allen Lane, at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, North Las Vegas police said. He was seen leaving a home in a red Nissan Versa with the Nevada plate number 64D421.
Police said there was a sewing machine sticker on the back window of the Nissan. Moore was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid button-up shirt with blue jeans.
All hospitals were asked to check their registries for Moore or any man who matches his description, according to North Las Vegas police.
