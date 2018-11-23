NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a missing teen with autism was safely located Friday afternoon after being reported missing.
North Las Vegas police said 17-year-old Martin Gonzalez was found near his home and was reunited with his family.
"We thank our partners and the community for their assistance and attention to this matter," North Las Vegas police said.
Martinez's family said he had disappeared late Thanksgiving night. Police were "flagged down" in the 2900 block of Webster Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
Gonzalez's family said he walked away from his home there. He has autism, is on medication and suffers from depression and schizophrenia, his family reported.
He was described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a small scar on his forehead above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray hoodie, black shorts and black shoes, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.