NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police said officers safely found an autistic 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.
Officers found Vincenzo Paradiso early Friday morning around 2:20 a.m., according to police. The teen was found to be in good health and police thanked those who helped with search efforts.
Paradiso was last seen around noon on Thursday by staff at Cheyenne High School, near Craig Road and Simmons Street, according to North Las Vegas police. Stephanie Paradiso, Vincenzo's mother, said she wasn't notified of her son's disappearance until 5 p.m.
Stephanie said she contacted 911 and officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department "came out in droves" to help find her son.
"I am eternally grateful to them for their support, their patience and their kindness and their perseverance to finding Vincenzo," Stephanie added. "Also, the power of social media. This is definitely a testament that, because that's ultimately how he was found."
Stephanie also mentioned how many friends, family and people who didn't know Vincenzo personally came out to help with search efforts. Students who knew the teen at Cheyenne High School also came out to help.
A family friend and a former teacher of Vincenzo's, Molly Weston, said Vincenzo knew his mother's phone number, but was too afraid to ask someone if he could use their phone since he didn't have a phone with him.
"It does worry me that we need to educate people and let people know about these kids with autism," Weston added. "He doesn't look like he had autism, you wouldn't know he has autism, but he does. That really inhibited him today because he was scared and he did want to call his mom."
"I can't say it enough, I'm so grateful he's okay and that he's safe," Stephanie said.
