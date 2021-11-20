LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Broadacres Marketplace Saturday evening.
On Nov. 20 around 4:14 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of a swap meet in the 2900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard for a reported shooting.
According to police, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. He is believed to be in his 50s, police said.
No additional details were immediately provided.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, please call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.
