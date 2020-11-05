LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are responding to a barricaded subject who is allegedly armed.
North Las Vegas police detectives, SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team are responding to the barricade in the 4300 block of Yorkwood Drive just north of the North Las Vegas Airport.
The surrounding area is being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." Police advise avoiding the area near West Alexander Road and Valley Drive.
Police urge anyone with information to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
This has to be the 2nd one this month? They all eventually cave & get hauled away !
