NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police arrested two additional suspects in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed 11-year-old Angelina Erives last week.
During a press conference on Thursday, police said Damion Dill, 16, and Jarquan Tiffith, 20, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges including murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon and four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. The charges include a criminal gang enhancement.
A third suspect was identified by detectives, but has not been found, police said.
Police did not provide the third suspect's name to avoid compromising their investigation.
Erin Hines, 17, was the first suspect to be arrested after the shooting happened on Nov. 1.
Police released surveillance video that showed three suspects exiting a silver Nissan Altima and walking up to Erives' family home in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle at 9:30 p.m.
Two additional suspects stayed in the driver seat and front passenger seat of the car.
The suspects fired multiple rounds at the home before running back into the car and driving away. Police said as they fled the scene, a neighbor opened fire at the car, which ended with the death of 17-year-old suspect Guy Lee Banks III. He died of a gunshot wound to his head.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the final suspect is encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
