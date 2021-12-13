LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 14-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of driving under the influence.
According to NLVPD, the officer, identified as Dwight Kuykendall, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
NLVPD said Kuykendall has been placed on paid administrative leave.
No additional information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.