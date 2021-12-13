NLVPD POLICE TAPE GENERIC

North Las Vegas Police. (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 14-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of driving under the influence.

According to NLVPD, the officer, identified as Dwight Kuykendall, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

NLVPD said Kuykendall has been placed on paid administrative leave.

No additional information was available.

