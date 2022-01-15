LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a critical injury crash late Friday night, in which speed, impairment and not wearing a seat belt were factors, police said.
On Jan. 14 around 11:34p.m., officers were dispatched to East Cheyenne and Civic Center. Police found the scene just east of the intersection, according to NLVPD.
According to police, a red Ford Mustang convertible was traveling west on E. Cheyenne and attempted to make a left turn into a shopping plaza. As the Mustang turned left, it failed to yield to a silver Ford Fusion traveling at a "high rate of speed" east on E. Cheyenne.
The driver and passenger of the Mustang were not wearing seat belts and ejected from the vehicle, police said. The driver and passenger as well as the driver of the Fusion were transported to University Medical Center.
The driver of the Mustang, a man believed to be in his 50s, was placed on life support. The passenger of the Mustang, a man believed to be in his 30s, and driver of the Fusion, a woman believed to be in her 30s, had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
