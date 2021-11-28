UPDATE: Christopher Anderson has been found, according to North Las Vegas police.
LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking the public's assistance in locating a man who was last seen on Thursday and now is considered "endangered."
Christopher Anderson, 32, was last seen on Nov. 25 around 4 p.m. near his residence in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Avenue near Simmons Street and Ann Road.
He is described as a Black male, 5'5" tall, 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black jogger pants.
Anderson is non-verbal schizophrenic and has mental disabilities described by police as "a diminished mental capacity in which he operates at an age level of less than a teenager."
Anderson does not have access to his medication, according to police.
Police have asked area hospitals to check their registries for Anderson or any John Doe matching his description.
Anyone with information about Anderson's location is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
