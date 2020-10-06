LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was seriously hurt after a shooting early Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Police said the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 2100 block of Statz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street.
At first, NLVPD was unable to locate the victim when arriving on scene. They were later told that the victim, a Hispanic male adult in his 40s, was taken to North Vista Hospital then later transported to University Medical Center.
The victim suffered serious injuries but was stable, according to NLVPD. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
NLVPD said the suspect was gone prior to officers arriving. The suspect was described as a young Hispanic man, believed to be 5'11" and 16 to 18 years of age. It wasn't known what led to the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
