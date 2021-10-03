LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday afternoon.
On Oct. 3, police were called about a shooting, which was later found to be a homicide and suicide, according to department spokesman Officer A. Cuevas.
The investigation showed a man in his 40s had shot his child, then himself. Additional details were not immediately available.
The man and child will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides access to trained telephone counselors, available 24/7.
