LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking outside of a crosswalk, North Las Vegas police said.
Police were called to the crash about 9 p.m. on July 7 at Craig and Losee roads.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle and witnesses to the crash stayed on scene.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
