NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying possible suspect locations throughout the valley.
Since February, the department's Problem Solving Unit has been investigating suspects targeting multiple storage units in North Las Vegas, Henderson and Las Vegas, according to a news release. The preliminary investigation indicated suspects targeted storage units at one location, then would store the stolen property at different storage unit locations.
On Friday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, using information shared by the NLVPD, stopped a suspect vehicle in their jurisdiction, the release said. Two suspects in these cases, 37-year-old Christian Burns and 37-year-old Amanda Macri, were in the vehicle.
Burns and Macri were arrested and booked by the NLVPD at the Las Vegas City Jail, the release said. They have been charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of felony possession of stolen property.
NLVPD asks anyone who may have seen Macri and Burns at their storage facilities to call and report that to police so stolen items can be returned to their owners.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.