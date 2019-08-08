NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are looking for the public's help in locating a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
NLVPD tweeted a photo of 79-year-old Maxine Warren Thursday, saying Warren may have left her home in the middle of the night.
Have you seen me? This is 79-year-old Maxine Warren who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She lives in the area of Valley and Craig. She is 5'00" and 90 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. Believed to have left on foot sometime during the night. Call NLVPD with info at 702-633-9111. pic.twitter.com/ZjvkVqckom— NLVPD (@NLVPD) August 8, 2019
Warren is described 5 foot tall, weighing about 90 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. Warren lives in the area of Valley Drive and Craig Road.
Anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts is encouraged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
