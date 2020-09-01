NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for a woman who went missing Tuesday morning.
Janice Gray, 67, was last seen near her home in the 4400 block of Summer Glenn, near Lone Mountain and Valley, around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
Police described Gray as a white woman, about 5' tall, 130 lbs. with short brown and silver hair. She was described as "very thin and frail," police said. Gray was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police said Gray suffers from dementia and does not have access to her medications.
Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
