LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called about 2 p.m. on October 24 to the 4500 block of Whelk Place, near Craig Road and Allen Lane.
There, police said they found a man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died. He will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Officers are in the area looking for witnesses to the shooting. They believe the shooter and victim knew each other.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.