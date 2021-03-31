UPDATE: North Las Vegas police say they have located Brandon Weifenback.
MARCH 30: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public's help to find a man reported missing on Sunday.
Brandon Shawn Weifenback, 30, was last seen March 28 about 1:44 a.m. near his home in the 2100 block of East Brooks Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.
He's described as a 5'11" tall white man, about 198 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Police said he may be in the area of the Corridor of Hope Courtyard near Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard. Police say he suffers from autism, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, schizophrenia and diabetes.
All hospitals were asked to check their registries for him, or any John Doe that may match his description.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.
