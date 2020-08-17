UPDATE: North Las Vegas Police have found 28-year-old Christopher Stroud.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance locating a 28-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas early Monday morning.
At at about 3:00 a.m., Christopher Stroud, 28, was last seen by his caretakers near his home near Ann Road and Clayton Street.
Stroud is described as a white male, about 6’ 0” 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a white "ECHO" logo on it. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard.
Stroud suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar. He has Autism and takes medication. Because of his disabilities, he may appear to have violent tendencies. Police say it is likely he does not have access to his medications.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stroud is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Stroud, or any John Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.

