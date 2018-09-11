NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) North Las Vegas Police said a teen was shot on the campus of Canyon Springs High School Tuesday afternoon and died at the hospital.
Police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound and later died there.
No one was arrested in the case, NLVPD said.
Police said the shooting had nothing to do with the school, other than the location: on the northwest property line, west of the baseball fields.
NLVPD would not identify whether the victim was a student at the school. Witnesses reported several shots fired at around 2:39 p.m.
Classes were done for the day, but about 500 of the school's 2,700 students were still on campus and were put on lockdown as police searched classrooms and hallways. Nothing was found inside, police said.
NLVPD said they don't believe the shooting was random, and that no one at the school was targeted.
The Clark County School District asked that people avoid the area as officers investigate.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement regarding the shooting.
Today, after school, there was a targeted act of violence outside of the Canyon Springs High School building, and a life was lost. On behalf of the CCSD Board of School Trustees, I extend my condolences to the victim’s family.
While most students had left the campus for the day, several hundred magnet students and athletes were on campus. I want to thank administrators and teachers who worked quickly to ensure all students were moved into the school safely for our lockdown procedures. Staff members followed their training and kept students calm until the lockdown was lifted.
We are thankful for our School Police who were already on campus and were able to respond immediately. We are also grateful for the response and partnership of the North Las Vegas Police Department, who provided assistance to contain the situation quickly. North Las Vegas Police are the lead on this case and will join School Police for an increased presence on and around campus tomorrow.
School will be in session tomorrow at Canyon Springs High School and counselors will be available to all students and staff in need.
If anyone has information regarding today’s incident, please call school police at 702-799-5411 or local law enforcement.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police discuss shooting at school
Canyon Springs HS incident update #2: pic.twitter.com/aen6xo7bzh— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) September 11, 2018
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
