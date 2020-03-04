NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
According to spokesman Eric Leavitt, the incident happened near Lamb Boulevard, south of the Interstate 15.
****Breaking****Officers are working an officer involved shooting on Lamb south of the I-15. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute. Briefing will happen in a few hours after information gathered.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 4, 2020
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
