NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured a man and a killed dog Saturday evening.
According to police, a man and his dog were crossing the street near Martin Luther King and Gowan just after 9:30 p.m.
A vehicle hit man and dog and left the scene, police said.
The man was taken to University Medical Center and expected to survive, however the dog died at the scene.
Police don't have a description for the vehicle that left the scene. Its unclear if the man and his dog were in a crosswalk
