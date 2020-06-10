NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating after three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Donovan Way.
According to police, the three victims have been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police are searching for three to four suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
