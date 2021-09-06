LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police say they are investigating three unrelated shooting homicides on Monday night.
At 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers were called to the area of the Silver Nugget Casino in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North for a dead body.
The man was pronounced dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
About 7:55 p.m., police were called to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue in the Emerald Estates complex, for a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
About an hour later at 9 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue, at Cheyenne Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on scene with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.
Police said the shootings were not believed to be connected at this stage of the investigation.
Detectives were on scene of all homicides on Monday night and the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
