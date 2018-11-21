NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating after a teen died at a hospital from an apparent gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.
Public information officer Aaron Patty said a 17-year-old girl was dropped off by a friend at MountainView Hospital around 3 a.m., near Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue, where she later died from her injuries.
Investigators believe it's a homicide, but they are still gathering details, according to Patty.
Police said they are speaking with the girl's friend to determine where the shooting happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.