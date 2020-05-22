NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Two people were injured Friday night after a shooting at the Broadacres swap meet.
According to police, two males got into fight and started shooting Just after 7:30p.m. at the swap meet.
A man and woman in their 20's were struck by gunfire and transported to University Medical Center, where their expected to be okay.
The suspect, a 29-year-old male was taken into custody.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.