LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a three vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries Thursday night.
According police, the crash happened near the intersection of East Cheyenne and North Pecos Road around around 7:55 p.m..
Occupants involved in the crash have been taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.
The intersection of East Cheyenne and North Pecos Road is closed in all directions while police conduct their investigation.
