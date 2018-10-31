lake mead ois

NLVPD investigate an officer-involved shooting Oct. 31, 2018.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. 

According to officer Eric Leavitt, the shooting occurred in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

