LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a murder-suicide of an elderly couple on Saturday.
Police responded to the area of Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard about 4:40 p.m. on June 27.
Officers found the couple, a 68-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, dead in the home. A firearm was found next to the couple, police said.
As of 7 p.m., detectives and CSI were on scene investigating.
The identities of the couple will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
