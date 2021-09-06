LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide north of Apex Monday morning.
According to Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas, police received a call around 7 a.m. about an injured person near Interstate 15 and Apex Crossing Lane. Police found an injured person, who was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
North Las Vegas police are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact them at 702-633-9111 with any information related to the case.
No additional details were provided. The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending routine notification of kin.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
