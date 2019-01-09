(FOX5 file)

(FOX5 file)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday night said detectives were investigating a homicide. 

According to a tweet just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street.

This was the North Las Vegas Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2019. 

No other information was immediately available. FOX5 has a crew on the way.

Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.