NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday night said detectives were investigating a homicide.
According to a tweet just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street.
This was the North Las Vegas Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2019.
No other information was immediately available. FOX5 has a crew on the way.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.