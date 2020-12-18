LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. in the area of Revere Street and Brooks Avenue.
Police said a male adult believed to be in his 30s is deceased with a gunshot wound.
No suspect information was immediately available. Detectives are still on scene investigating.
