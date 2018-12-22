NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said officers were investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning.
Police said the crash happened near the intersection of East Craig Road and North Lamb Boulevard. Officers were notified of the crash at around 4:30 a.m.
#BREAKING officers are working a fatal crash at Craig & Lamb. #NLVPD PIO enroute— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 22, 2018
The intersection was closed while North Las Vegas police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.