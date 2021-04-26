LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and truck Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevards around 7:30 p.m., April 26, for a crash involving a truck and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
