NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash near Craig Road and Bruce Street Friday evening.
According to police, a black Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound on Craig Road was struck by a black Hyundai SUV going westbound around 7:25 p.m.
The sedan going east on Craig was hit on the passenger side while attempting a left turn on to Bruce Street, police said
A front passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police don't believe speed or impairment played roles in the crash.
The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
Craig Road was closed in both directions while police continue their investigation.
The Clark County Corner's Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin has been notified.
