LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a three-vehicle crash that resulted in two kids being seriously hurt Thursday evening.
According police, the crash happened near the intersection of East Cheyenne and North Pecos Road around around 7:55 p.m..
A red Chevy Silverado truck was going southbound on Pecos Road at a high rate of speed and collided with a Nissan SUV, police said. When the two vehicles crashed, they simultaneously struck a silver Ford Focus.
Both occupants in the Silverado truck suffered injuries and were transported to University Medical Center, police said
The occupants inside the Nissan SUV were also injured, according police. Two children, a one-year-old and a four-year-old suffered serious injuries. The woman driving with kids had minor injuries.
The occupants in the Ford Focus remained at the crash scene and were not injured, according to police.
DUI and speed are considered factors in the crash, police said. The driver of the Silverado was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
The intersection of East Cheyenne and North Pecos Road is closed while police conduct their investigation.
