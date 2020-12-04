NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Friday night.
According to police, officers received several calls about a shooting on the 2600 Block of Sommer Court, near Simmons Street and West Carey Avenue.
When officer arrived, they found two victims. One victim was transported to University Medical Center where their condition was unknown. The second victim was inside a house and pronounced dead.
The shooting doesn't appear to be random and there is no threat to the community, police said.
Police are still investigating.
