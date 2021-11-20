LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly shooting Friday night.
On Friday, Nov. 19 around 10:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Marcella Avenue near Carey Avenue and Losee Road in reference to a person who had been shot.
Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead on scene. The man is believed to be in his 40s, according to police.
No additional details were provided.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, please call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.
