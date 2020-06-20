LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was apparently shot to death early Saturday morning.
About 4 a.m. on June 20, police were called to 3301 Civic Center Drive about a man dead in the parking lot. They found the man, in his late 20s to early 30s, who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said he was pronounced deceased on scene.
As of a Saturday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspect information.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (702) 633-9111 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.