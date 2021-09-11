LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday night.
About 10:12 p.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to the area of Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for a person in the intersection.
When officers arrived, they said they found an injured woman. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.
Police believe the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run crash. Information about the vehicle involved was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous to call CrimeStoppers.
