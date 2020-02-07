NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- North Las Vegas police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person dead.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Dogwood Avenue around midnight, after reports that someone had been stabbed.
According to a press release, officers found a 41-year-old man with a stab wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the victim was involved in fight with another man in a backyard of a house.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Detectives say the victim and suspect likely knew each other, and a suspect description was not available.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, the public can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
