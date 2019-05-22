NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police launched an investigation in to the Off Leash K9 training facility near Pecos and Craig roads, the department said Wednesday.
The investigation comes after video surfaced of a man at the facility shouting at a dog while authoritatively holding a bat. The dog can be heard cowering in fear.
Police said at least two people called to report abuse at the location since Tuesday.
Officers along with animal control surrounded the facility early Wednesday morning.
“When I saw the video, it was more reason to pursue [an investigation],” dog owner Stacy Wolfram said.
Wolfram, who had her three German Shepherds trained at the facility for three weeks, said she called animal control Wednesday morning after watching the video.
She identified Willie Harrell as the owner of the location, shown in the video.
“These people have to be stopped,” Wolfram said.
She described some of the behavioral changes she noticed after picking up her pups from the facility May 2019.
“One [of my dogs] was hiding behind my chair and wouldn’t come out to see my husband. When we would motion toward him, he would get scared and cower to the ground.”
Wolfram also said her dogs had gouges on their legs and matted hair.
Mr. Harrell did not respond to requests for comment. His wife, who was inside the building, decline to comment and said Harrell had a lawyer.
Corporate representatives with Off Leash K9 said they revoked Harrell’s license.
Full statement:
Off Leash K9 Training locations are independently owned and operated. The company prides itself on the safe, ethical training of customers’ pets. Corporate headquarters immediately revoked the license of the owner of the North Las Vegas facility upon becoming aware of the conduct shown in a training video. The location will remain closed until further notice. Mr. Harell is no longer affiliated with the company. The company does not condone the conduct displayed in the recent video.
Two customers said Wednesday that they had no problems with the facility and were happy with their service.
Others reported similar allegations of abuse.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
