LAS VEGAS -- A North Las Vegas boy was dropped off at Eldorado High School after he was reported missing Wednesday.
Clark County School District police said 6-month-old Atreyu Drewry was dropped off at the school at about 2:15 p.m. on March 6.
The boy was subsequently taken to Sunrise Hospital to have a medical evaluation.
About 7:30 p.m., police said the boy was completely healthy and was taken into custody of Child Protective Services. The parents' other children were taken into CPS custody on Tuesday night, police said.
"What I've heard so far was that he was found at Eldorado High School, in good health, thank God," Atreyu's father Apache Drewry said. "I've tried contacting Sunrise Hospital but they haven't given out any information or anything whether he's there or not. So I'm going to go down there personally and see if my son's there."
Police described only described "a black man" as the one seen dropping off the baby at the high school, but as of Wednesday night, they were still working to confirm his identity.
Police said they will get security footage from the school on Thursday.
Atreyu had last been seen on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and North 5th Street, with a friend of the mother.
Atreyu's mother, Sharissa Robinson, had friend Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese, babysit the child at around 10 a.m. Police said Sims was the last person seen with Drewry and provided a previous booking photo.
"This was the first time (Sims babysat) out of the house," Apache said. "We were skeptical to even do that, but she was with another good mutual friend of the family's that I do trust, that I do know."
Sims, as well as the man who dropped off the baby, could face charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
North Las Vegas police say an AMBER Alert was not issued for the child because it was not considered an abduction.
Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.