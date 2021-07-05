LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men are dead and at least seven people were wounded in multiple shootings across North Las Vegas on Sunday night, according to police.
About 11:14 p.m. on July 4, North Las Vegas police responded to a reported shooting at 1200 W. Helen Ave. near Martin L. King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. One person was found with non-life-threatening wounds, according to Officer Alexander Cuevas. Upon arrival, police also found shell casings. The victim was transported to UMC hospital.
After that, NLVPD were told by UMC Trauma that the hospital had multiple shooting victims. Another person was pronounced dead after "self-transport" to the hospital, Cuevas said.
Later, Dignity Health in North Las Vegas told police they also had a shooting victim, who was pronounced dead at their location. Both homicide victims were men in their early 20s, according to police.
Due to the "very spread out scene," detectives are working on gathering more information about the incidents.
"Detectives and CSI were called to the scene and are pursuing all leads in the investigation. To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time," police said in a release.
The investigation is ongoing. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release information on the victims after notifying next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.