LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting in the northwest valley Friday night.
Around 8 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the 6100 block Osaka Pearl near Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his 50s, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
40-year-old Emily Rose Ezra was later arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. She has been booked on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
"Detectives believe this is not a random act of violence," said a statement from North Las Vegas Police.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner pending notification of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(1) comment
Its all they f k n do....
